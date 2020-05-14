William Harry Jenkins



William Harry Jenkins, 92, passed away at his home on May 4, 2020.



Harry and his family moved to Indialantic in 1956 and he was employed by Pan American/Johnson Controls until his retirement. He loved and was devoted to his family and to his church family at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing golf with friends and was an avid Georgia "Bulldog" fan. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and served his community by delivering Meals on Wheels for many years.



He will be greatly missed by his wife of 70 years, Ruby, son Mike Jenkins , daughter Betsy Hicks (Dave), granddaughters Pamela Pagel (Jason), Traci Anthony (Steve), and Kristen Hicks, great grandchildren Skylar and Kaitlyn Pagel, Peyton, Chase and Emily Anthony , sister-in-law Martha Kamm, and his many friends.



A private service will be held at a later date.









