West Melbourne - William Howard Cantwell, II, 48 of West Melbourne, Florida, passed away at home Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Bill was born in Miami, Florida on August 15, 1970, the son of Margueride D. Cantwell and William H. Cantwell, MD.



Bill completed his undergraduate studies at Syracuse University and received his law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law. He was a practicing civil litigation attorney for 24 years holding board certifications in Business Litigation and Construction Law. He was a partner at Cantwell & Goldman, P.A.



Bill is preceded in death by his father, William H. Cantwell, MD and his brother David H. Cantwell. He is survived by his son, William H. "Billy" Cantwell, III and Billy's mother, Lisa K. Cantwell, along with Bill's mother, Margueride D. Cantwell and his brothers, Anthony L. Cantwell, MD, Charles R. Cantwell, Stephen A. Cantwell and John A. Cantwell.



Everyone knew Bill was a major sports fan who especially loved the Syracuse Orangemen, the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Miami Hurricanes and the Miami Dolphins. He loved fishing, boating and spending time with his son Billy, teaching him about life, historical events and of course, how to deliver a good joke.



Bill wouldn't want us to think of him as no longer being with us. He would want us to remember that he lived.



A Memorial Service to honor Bill will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 o'clock a.m. at Suntree United Methodist Church, 7400 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne, Florida, 32940.



In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Miami School of Medicine, c/o Betsy Stephenson - Office of Development of Alumni Relations, 1501 NW 9th Avenue, Second Floor, Miami, Florida 33136. Please note "Cochlear Implant Program" in the memo section. You may also donate online at https://advancement.miami.edu/NetCommunity/SSLPage.aspx?pid=354 with a designation to the "Cochlear Implant Program".