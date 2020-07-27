William James Handlos



Melbourne Beach, Florida - William James Handlos, 94, of Melbourne Beach, FL, passed away on July 19, 2020.



William "Bill" was born in Larksville, PA.



Bill and Mary were married for 50 years, until her passing in 1999.



He is survived by his daughter, Marcia Winters (Ron); grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh), Andrea (Nate), Karen (Robert), John (Christina), and James; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews he was quite fond of. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark William, who passed in 1995.



Bill was a World War II veteran of the US Navy in the Pacific and often spoke fondly of his days in the service. He was a lifetime employee of Eastern Air Lines, retiring at age 62, and was a resident of Melbourne Beach for the past 48 yrs. He was a long time member of the Christian Church, along with his wife and family. Bill was known for his wonderful sense of humor and telling countless stories about his life and family. He enjoyed fishing, gardening (particularly orchids), and college basketball games. Bill was known as the 'Handyman' to all his family and friends.



Bill will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, KY alongside his wife and son. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 28th at 11:00 a.m. to commemorate the life of this man, who was truly loved and will be dearly missed.









