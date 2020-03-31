Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for William Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William James Waters


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William James Waters Obituary
William James Waters

Melbourne - Passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the William Child's Hospice House in Melbourne, Florida. He was born June 25, 1928 to Donald J. Waters and Naomi W. (Kruse) in Leslie Michigan. The family moved to the Escanaba, Mi area in 1946. After graduating from Escanaba High School, he worked briefly in the Chicago area before moving to Rapid River, Michigan where he met his wife of 67 years Wilda (Jean) Waters. Together they ran the Barbecue Restaurant, built the Gamble Store and The Coach Stop Restaurant. Bill also worked at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in the housing department. In 1980, Bill and Jean relocated to Melbourne, Florida where he worked as a housing inspector at Patrick Air Force Base until retiring. Bill had a lifelong passion for collecting antiques of all types. He also enjoyed planting flowers, playing piano, and spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his wife Wilda Waters and sister Donna (Glen) Potvin. Bill is survived by his two sons, Bill (Dan) Waters and Jim (Patty) Waters, both of Melbourne, Florida, a niece, Connie Phillips of Appleton, Wi, three granddaughters Lisa (Anthony) Leniski, Julie (Jeremy) Kinsler, Sarah (Mike) Hab, 7 great granddaughters and 2 great grandsons. No services are planned. Burial will be in the Masonville Township Cemetery, in Rapid River at a later date. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL 321-724-2222. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -