William James Waters
Melbourne - Passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the William Child's Hospice House in Melbourne, Florida. He was born June 25, 1928 to Donald J. Waters and Naomi W. (Kruse) in Leslie Michigan. The family moved to the Escanaba, Mi area in 1946. After graduating from Escanaba High School, he worked briefly in the Chicago area before moving to Rapid River, Michigan where he met his wife of 67 years Wilda (Jean) Waters. Together they ran the Barbecue Restaurant, built the Gamble Store and The Coach Stop Restaurant. Bill also worked at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in the housing department. In 1980, Bill and Jean relocated to Melbourne, Florida where he worked as a housing inspector at Patrick Air Force Base until retiring. Bill had a lifelong passion for collecting antiques of all types. He also enjoyed planting flowers, playing piano, and spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his wife Wilda Waters and sister Donna (Glen) Potvin. Bill is survived by his two sons, Bill (Dan) Waters and Jim (Patty) Waters, both of Melbourne, Florida, a niece, Connie Phillips of Appleton, Wi, three granddaughters Lisa (Anthony) Leniski, Julie (Jeremy) Kinsler, Sarah (Mike) Hab, 7 great granddaughters and 2 great grandsons. No services are planned. Burial will be in the Masonville Township Cemetery, in Rapid River at a later date. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL 321-724-2222. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020