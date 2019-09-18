|
|
William (Bill) John Kabboord
Cocoa Beach - William (Bill) J. Kabboord passed away on September 13, 2019, at the age of 70, in Cocoa Beach, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
He was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan to John & Irene Kabboord. He was the oldest of four brothers, John J. Kabboord, Jr. (Nora Kabboord), David W. Kabboord (Ali Kabboord), and Mark D. Kabboord. He was survived by his wife Virginia Thomas, daughter Lily Kaylor and sons, Cody Davis, Katdim Smith, and Anthony Smith.
Bill loved excitement and was a shrewd business man. In his younger days, he opened and operated businesses in Pensacola, Florida, and then went on to a career of developing oil and gas mineral leases in Texas. After Texas, he later developed and managed the Kabboord Properties of North Carolina operations. There he met Virginia and married. His daughter Lily was also born in North Carolina, as well as Cody, Katdim and Anthony, who Bill raised as his sons. Bill so dearly loved Virginia, Lily, Cody, Katdim and Anthony.
Bill will be remembered as the greatest brother by his siblings, and as an extremely generous, kind and loving person. He deeply loved and cared for all those around him.
His decades long fight against Parkinson's is a tribute to his strength, tenacity and courage to provide and be there for those who counted on him.
A special thanks to Virginia, Jody Dillon, Arlene Hoilette, and Fleuretta Cajuste who cared for Bill for endless hours.
A private family service will be held locally, followed by services in Georgia at Whitfield Funeral Home 245 Hwy. 441 South, Demorest, GA. A viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m with funeral services starting at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Living Mission Cemetery in Lula, Georgia. You may sign Bill's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 18, 2019