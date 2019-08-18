|
William Joseph Hill, Sr.
Cape Canaveral - William Joseph Hill, Sr., born Oct. 7, 1933 in Springfield, MO, to the late Arthur Melvin and Anna Catherine (Calvey) Hill, died on Aug. 17, 2019. Bill graduated from St. Agnes High School, Springfield, MO, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He earned his BS in Engineering from the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy and his MBA from Stetson University.
Bill married LaVeda "Penny" Hill in 1955. Bill & Penny had 3 children: William Jr. (Janice), Anastasia "Stacey" (deceased), and Lance. Bill was also loved and is remembered by 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and many friends, colleagues, and neighbors.
During his 50+ year career, Bill advanced through the Aerospace Industry, beginning with Atlas Missile Silos in Nebraska to Saturn, Skylab, and Apollo Projects at KSC, retiring only at "wheels stop" on the Shuttle missions in 2011. Beyond working as an engineer, Bill was also a CPA.
In his words… It has been a fantastic ride! The things we did were never done before and likely will never be done again. I still experience a thrill as the engines start, the solid rocket boosters light and the vehicle rises on a column of flame to pierce the skies…
In Bill's memory, and in lieu of flowers or condolences, please live as he did with honor, respect, and love.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019