Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Melbourne, FL
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
San Lorenzo Cemetery
St. Augustine, FL
William Joseph (Bill) Redmond Obituary
William (Bill) Joseph Redmond

Melbourne - William (Bill) Joseph Redmond, 76, passed away February 7, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of more than 55 years, Ann (Cook) Redmond, his daughters, Katie (David) Manifold; Mary Ann (Glen "Ottie") Lenk; Christy (Scott) Suehle; and his son Tom (Kelly) Redmond. Bill was a proud grandfather to: Max (Jade)Lenk; Jessica Manifold; Alex Lenk; Austin Redmond; Hannah Suehle; Jaxon Lenk; Ryan Manifold; Noah Suehle; Ashlynn Redmond; Emma Suehle and Katelynn Redmond and Great-grandfather to Dove Lenk. Bill was a beloved son to Thomas and OraLee (Pellicer) Redmond (pre-deceased), a brother to sisters Barbara Channel (pre-deceased), Joanne McElroy, and Marian Cox (Larry Cox) and brothers Thomas Redmond Jr. (pre-deceased), Rev. Lawrence Redmond (pre-deceased), and John Redmond (pre-deceased). Bill was also a proud uncle & great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation and funeral mass will be held at Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne on Friday, February 14th at 10:30 am with services to follow at 11:30 am. A graveside burial service will be held at San Lorenzo Cemetery in St. Augustine on Saturday, February 15th at 11 am.

Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
