William (Bill) Joseph Redmond
Melbourne - William (Bill) Joseph Redmond, 76, passed away February 7, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of more than 55 years, Ann (Cook) Redmond, his daughters, Katie (David) Manifold; Mary Ann (Glen "Ottie") Lenk; Christy (Scott) Suehle; and his son Tom (Kelly) Redmond. Bill was a proud grandfather to: Max (Jade)Lenk; Jessica Manifold; Alex Lenk; Austin Redmond; Hannah Suehle; Jaxon Lenk; Ryan Manifold; Noah Suehle; Ashlynn Redmond; Emma Suehle and Katelynn Redmond and Great-grandfather to Dove Lenk. Bill was a beloved son to Thomas and OraLee (Pellicer) Redmond (pre-deceased), a brother to sisters Barbara Channel (pre-deceased), Joanne McElroy, and Marian Cox (Larry Cox) and brothers Thomas Redmond Jr. (pre-deceased), Rev. Lawrence Redmond (pre-deceased), and John Redmond (pre-deceased). Bill was also a proud uncle & great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation and funeral mass will be held at Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne on Friday, February 14th at 10:30 am with services to follow at 11:30 am. A graveside burial service will be held at San Lorenzo Cemetery in St. Augustine on Saturday, February 15th at 11 am.
