William M. Levy Obituary
William M. Levy

Mebourne, Fla - Bill was born in Boston, MA in 1938 to Abraham and Florence (Shuman) Levy. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Doodle, brother, Dr. Robert Levy; daughters, Alison Clew (Brian) and Lisa Jensen (Eric); stepchildren, Jay Godwin (Cathy) and Karla Allen (Shane); seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Kelly Marie Godwin. A complete obituary can be found at www. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
