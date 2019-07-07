|
|
William "Art" Mackey
Viera - William "Art" Mackey, age 84, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born in Citra, FL to William and Theda (Perry) Mackey.
His family moved to Cocoa when Art was six years old. He graduated from Cocoa High School in 1952. He was an accomplished athlete on both the football/baseball teams and was honored for pitching a no hit, no run victory for the Cocoa HS Tigers baseball team during his senior year.
After graduating HS he accepted a baseball and football scholarship from Elon College in North Carolina where he played on the freshman football team and on the varsity baseball team.
Art served our country in the United States Army as a private first class during the end of the Korean War. Art also played baseball for the Army while serving in the states and then transferred to Germany where he was a company clerk until he was discharged in 1955.
On returning to Cocoa, Art went to work for Florida Power and Light spanning a career of 37 years serving in many capacities and locations in Florida. He retired from FPL in 1993 with his final position as Customer Service and Marketing Manager of Brevard County. Art was involved in many community activities among them Cocoa Beach Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, American Cancer Society, Junior Achievement, etc. He was an usher and served on many committees at Grace United Methodist Church, Merritt Island for 35 years.
In retirement Art enjoyed traveling with his wife, spending time with his grandchildren, playing golf and working in his yard.
Art was a devoted and loyal husband and father and will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Juanita Mackey; his three children, Darlene Starr, Brenda Urban (Tom) and Beth Provau, two step-children; Phil Volmert (Tracey) and Paul Volmert; five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Stanley Mackey and sister-in-law, Martha Mackey. He was predeceased by his brother, Nolan Mackey and his mother, Theda Bennett.
The family wishes to express their tremendous gratitude to Joan Dantonio for her compassionate care and support in attending to Art's medical needs during the past year.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, July 12, 2019, with visitation from 11 to noon at Grace United Methodist Church, 65 Needle Boulevard, Merritt Island, FL. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Legacy Campaign of Grace United Methodist Church of Merritt Island, FL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from July 7 to July 10, 2019