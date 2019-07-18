Services
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William "Junior" McCullum


1960 - 2019
William "Junior" McCullum Obituary
William "Junior" McCullum

Titusville - William "Junior" McCullum, age 58, of Titusville, Florida passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Parrish Medical Center. A native of Miami he came to Titusville from Kissimmee in 1966. He attended and graduated from the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind. He worked construction as a welder and was a people person who never turned down anyone who needed help. He enjoyed working on cars and the outdoors. He love to joke and "pick" at others and try to keep them laughing. He always had a smile on his face.

Survivors include his sister: Dorothy M of Titusville; brothers: Larry and Michael both of Titusville; step-brother: Damion of Texas; two nieces: Danielle Frazier and Tiffaney Frazier; and nephews: Devonte Frazier and Jevon Frazier.

There will be a time of gathering and viewing Saturday (7/20) from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions Titusville Chapel.

To share your memories of Junior or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit our website: www.newcomertitusville.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 18, 2019
