|
|
William McGonigle Baulig
Satellite Beach - William McGonigle Baulig of Satellite Beach, passed away on 10/12/19.
Born on 3/12/30 in Rome, New York, Bill graduated from Syracuse University at Utica College and received his MBA from Stetson University. He began his career as a contract specialist with the federal government at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York, and in 1964 was hired by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and moved his young family to Satellite Beach. He was awarded the Exceptional Service Medal, one of NASA's highest awards, for outstanding achievements in the Skylab program, continued his work in the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs and retired as procurement chief after a distinguished career. For several years after retirement, he worked as a part-time contract consultant with Bionetics and Mnemonics. Bill was a chairman in the Lions Club, president of his homeowner's association and an usher at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. In his younger years, he played the trumpet in a dance band and continued to practice and play for enjoyment well into his 80's.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite, and survived by his daughters, Laurie Baulig, Leigh Ann Brennan (David), his grandchildren Kate Nudel (Jake) and Patrick Goodmon, and sisters Betty Ann Prevo and Kay Balog.
Services will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Visitation from 9:30-10am, with a funeral service to follow at 10am.
Memorial contributions may be made to in his name.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019