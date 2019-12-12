|
|
William Monroe (Bill) Knott III
Titusville - William Monroe (Bill) Knott III of Titusville, Florida passed away at home on December 12, 2019. He was born on August 28, 1943 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to the late William M. Knott, Jr. and Mary Bennett Knott. He was predeceased by his brother James (Waco) Knott. He is survived by his wife, Betsy Knott; his children, Lisa Garfinkle and husband Steve, Chrisie Knott Campbell, Clint Knott and wife Michelle, and Andrew Knott and wife Michelle; his grandchildren, Sarah, Jason, Ellen, and David Garfinkle; Claire, Scott, Julia, and Anna Campbell; Laura, Rebecca, Abby, and Charlotte Knott; Jacob, Bennett, and Olivia Knott; his brother Robert (Bob) Knott and wife Brenda and sister Margaret Tope and husband Charlie; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill graduated from Hanes High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 1961. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees from his beloved Wake Forest University and a Ph.D in Plant Physiology from North Carolina State University. He and his family moved to Titusville in 1978 where Bill worked for NASA's Biological and Life Sciences Research Division until 2004. He rose to Chief of the Biological Research Program and was recognized by NASA with multiple awards for his years of exceptional service. He was greatly admired by his colleagues for his professionalism, kindness, and classic joke about attempting to grow sweet potatoes with aluminum foil on them, which never failed to delight the crowds.
Bill was admired for his strength during the course of his long battle with Parkinson's disease. He will be remembered for his generosity, sense of humor, and affinity for potentially calamitous do-it-yourself projects. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who consistently put his family first, coaching numerous little league teams, consistently being there for games and performances, and expressing pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren to anyone and everyone.
The family will receive friends at their home on Sunday December 15 from 2-4 PM. A memorial service will be held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Hospice of St. Francis Foundation, 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780 in appreciation of the comfort and support they provided to Bill and his family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019