william "Bill" OBrien



cocoa beach - William (Bill) O'Brien, passed away 08/25/2020. He was 79 years of age. Bill was born in Malden Ma May 10, 1941, son of William and Winifred O'Brien, and grew up between Malden and North Reading, MA.



Bill is survived by his wife, Marjorie, and his two children: Michael and his wife Susan, Christopher and his wife Jessica,; and his four grandchildren, Taylor , Katie, Collin and Shane as well as his Niece Joanne Campbell and her husband Doug, Nephews Scott and Jeremy and his wife Becky Shore and sister-in-law Janet and her husband, Alan Shore.



Bill was a loving and kind man and will be missed by his family and many friends.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.



Memorial Mass will be held at the Church of Our Saviour on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 at the church









