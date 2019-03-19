William (Bill) Owen Hammock



Melbourne, Fla. - William (Bill) Owen Hammock, 87, died Thursday, March, 14, 2019 following a brief illness.



Bill leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Rachael (Rodriguez) Hammock; sons, William 'skip'(Roberta) of Melbourne, Kenneth (Missy) of Melbourne, and Michael (Toni) of Folkston, GA; seven grandchildren; sister, Nora (Roy) Fralick and multiple nieces and nephews with warm and loving memories. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda DeSimone.



Bill was a member of the Armed Forces for 24 years. He served in both the Navy and the Air Force. He is a veteran of the Korean War and was an asset to the early space program.



Bill was an avid fisherman and talented painter. He loved to share his beautiful paintings with those he cared about. Bill was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years.



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22 at 10:00am until 11:00am with a service to follow at 11:00am at Brownlie-Maxwell Chapel. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Monday, March 25 at 10:30am at Cape Canaveral Cemetery in Mims, Florida. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 19, 2019