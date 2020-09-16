Wilma Mae Hanson



Webster, FL - Wilma Mae Hanson, 79, of Webster, Florida (formerly of Melbourne) passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. Mrs. Hanson was born in 1941 to Frank and Mary Herman in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Russell; daughter, Terri Sullivan (Christopher) ; grandchildren, Christopher, Jr, Russell (Sarah), and Zachary (Rebecca) ; great grandchildren, Allison, Madelyn, Liam, Daniel, and Lucas, all of Webster; sisters, Marlene Steadman (Robert) ; Donna Jons (Larry) ; Cheryl Klima, and brother, Charles Herman (Michelle), all residing in Iowa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Jean Schultz .



She was a long time member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Melbourne. She enjoyed corresponding with numerous pen-pals , bowling with her league teammates of 40 years, and she had a passion for gardening that she passed on to many generations.



Arrangements entrusted with Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center









