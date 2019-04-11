Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
(321) 269-6000
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
Titusville, FL
Titusville - Winifred A. Drappo, age 92, of Titusville, Florida passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Hospice of St Francis. A native of Buffalo, NY she came to Titusville 37 years ago from Buffalo. She loved to work out at the fitness center and shopping. She was a member of the Senior Singing Group and created porcelain dolls. She also enjoyed sewing and making special afghans. She was a member of St Teresa Catholic Church.

Survivors include her daughters: Kathleen M. Manhart of Amherst, NY, Diane L. of Titusville; son: James M. (Ronnie) of Mooresville, NC; sister: Virginia Nichols of Titusville; 5 grandchildren: Edward, Michael, Deborah, Jason, Kristen; and 6 great-grandchildren: Amanda, Janelle, Andrew, Ahztin, Jonah, Micah.

A memorial service will be on Thursday (4/11) at 11:00 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Titusville. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.newcomertitusville.com.

Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions-Titusville.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 11, 2019
