|
|
Winifred A. Drappo
Titusville - Winifred A. Drappo, age 92, of Titusville, Florida passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Hospice of St Francis. A native of Buffalo, NY she came to Titusville 37 years ago from Buffalo. She loved to work out at the fitness center and shopping. She was a member of the Senior Singing Group and created porcelain dolls. She also enjoyed sewing and making special afghans. She was a member of St Teresa Catholic Church.
Survivors include her daughters: Kathleen M. Manhart of Amherst, NY, Diane L. of Titusville; son: James M. (Ronnie) of Mooresville, NC; sister: Virginia Nichols of Titusville; 5 grandchildren: Edward, Michael, Deborah, Jason, Kristen; and 6 great-grandchildren: Amanda, Janelle, Andrew, Ahztin, Jonah, Micah.
A memorial service will be on Thursday (4/11) at 11:00 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Titusville. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.newcomertitusville.com.
Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions-Titusville.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 11, 2019