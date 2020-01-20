|
Winifred Carobel Brown Schumann
Melbourne -
Winifred Carobel Brown Schumann of Melbourne, Florida passed away on December 28, 2019 at the age of 95. Alfred Schumann, her husband of 64 years passed away two months earlier on October 24, 2019 at the age of 94.
At the University of Virginia, Winifred was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and was the first female out-of-state undergraduate student to attend the University of Virginia. She published three books of poetry; her Memoirs; a genealogy book, Hope MacNiven Family, about her Scottish great grandfather; and translated and published a book of German poems written by her husband's great uncle, Ernst Friedrich Schumann, a cousin of Robert A. Schumann, the German music composer.
Winifred taught chemistry and Biology at the Martinsville Virginia High School for one year. She then worked as an analyst for the National Academy of Science in Washington, D. C. for several years before serving as an analyst for a Federal Government Intelligence agency for many years.
She was an active volunteer in health and political matters. Her hobbies included landscape and seascape oil painting (approximately 300) for family and friends; landscaping and interior decorating; and attending plays and musical concerts. She was very supportive of the performing arts. She was an Episcopalian and sang in the choir of Christ Church in Savannah, Georgia for several years.
Winifred will be interned with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. Alfred was a retired Navy Captain and an US Government Executive. A date for the ceremony has not been scheduled yet.
Cards and condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 31290, Alexandria, VA 22310
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020