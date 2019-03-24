|
Winnifred L. Ramsey-Greer
Palm Bay, Florida - Winnifred Ramsey Greer, 90, was born in Limon, Costa Rica and passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She retired to Palm Bay in 1989 from New York City. Winnifred is survived by her daughter, Bernadette Greer Brown (Calvin); son, Edward P. Greer, Jr. (Gloria); Grandchildren, Damali (Vincent, Jr.), Chavez and Duran; Great Grandchildren, Jalen and Tyhir; sister, Delfina Anderson and a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward P. Greer, Sr. and parents, Florence and John Ramsey. Calling hours will be on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Chapel. A funeral mass will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Babcock St. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 24, 2019