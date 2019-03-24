Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Babcock St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winnifred Ramsey-Greer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winnifred L. Ramsey-Greer


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Winnifred L. Ramsey-Greer Obituary
Winnifred L. Ramsey-Greer

Palm Bay, Florida - Winnifred Ramsey Greer, 90, was born in Limon, Costa Rica and passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She retired to Palm Bay in 1989 from New York City. Winnifred is survived by her daughter, Bernadette Greer Brown (Calvin); son, Edward P. Greer, Jr. (Gloria); Grandchildren, Damali (Vincent, Jr.), Chavez and Duran; Great Grandchildren, Jalen and Tyhir; sister, Delfina Anderson and a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward P. Greer, Sr. and parents, Florence and John Ramsey. Calling hours will be on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Chapel. A funeral mass will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Babcock St. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now