Wynell Dooley
Wynell Dooley

Palm Bay, Fl - Wynell Dooley, 82, of Palm Bay passed away on Monday November 9, 2020 at her home. She was a waitress at Pop's Casbah for 32 years and office manager.

Survivors include her husband Bill, sons Doyle (Linda) Wooton and Faron (Denise) Carver, and a daughter Beverly (John) Edge, Step Sons Brent and Brandon Dooley, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, brothers Donald (Cindy) Thomas, Emery (Jodi) Thomas Lane Thomas and Henry Thomas. She was predeceased by her brothers Fred, Wayne and one grandchild Joshua Edge. Graveside services will be held on Saturday November 21st at 1pm at Florida Memorial Gardens. Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care given Nell during her illness. Hospice of Health First was extraordinary in their attention and love shown all of us, they are angels.




Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 11 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
