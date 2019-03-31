Yvonne Cooper



Melbourne - Yvonne Reid-Cooper of Melbourne, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Yvonne was born February 13, 1926 in Washington DC to Julius F. Bridges and Gertrude Peters Bridges. She was a graduate of Howard University. She and her husband Tom Reid lived on Long Island NY, where they raised three children, Thomas III, Kendall & Perrin. Yvonne earned a Masters degree in Counselor Education and a Masters degree in Education Administration. She rose to Chairman of Counselor Education at Hempstead High School on Long Island, NY.



Yvonne retired to Melbourne, FL in 1985 with her second husband Marshall Cooper. They shared a 20-year union until Marshall's passing in 1995.Yvonne is a proud alumni member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, founding member of the Long Island Chapter of the Links, Inc. and was an active member of the Brevard Chapter of the Links. Yvonne was full of grace, wisdom, and laughter. She was a bright spirit and role model to so many. Yvonne's daughter, Perrin Blythe Reid-Boelman preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving children, Thomas and Kendall; granddaughter, Elise; daughter-in-law, Karen; son-in-law, Peter; grandson-in-law, Robert and a host of relatives and friends who loved her dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Howard University in her memory. Services held at Suntree United Methodist Church, Melbourne, Monday April 8 @ 11am. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary