Merritt Island - Yvonne Kay Weir (Wilson), 75, of Merritt Island, Florida, formerly of Ickenham, England, died peacefully in her sleep on January 22, 2020 surrounded by her 3 children. Born June 10, 1944, in Ickenham England and attended Swakleys School for Girls. She is preceded in death by her husband, William James Weir; parents, Leonard Albert Wilson, Jr. and Rita (Andrew/Steen) Wilson; and brother, Collin (Carl) Wilson. She is survived by her son, Russell Alan Weir, Merritt Island, Florida; daughters, Brenda Weir-Cook (Donnie), Merritt Island, Florida; Karen Weir-Englert (Thomas), Cocoa, Florida; granddaughter, Ava Francia-Kay Rivas, Merritt Island, Florida; and brother, Graham Gunn-Wilson, Fleetwood, Lancashire, England. Yvonne came to the U.S.at 17 when recruited to work in the Dog Showing world in South Florida. She married and settled in Merritt Island and worked at the Pet Ranch as a groomer during her children's school hours. She was a Champion Bird Breeder and Judge and an active member of the Exotic Bird Club of Florida, American Budgie Society, and the American Cockatiel Society. She will be greatly missed and her legacy will endure forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at the First Baptist Church of Merritt Island on Feb 8th a 11am. 140 Magnolia Ave, Merritt Island, FL 32952.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020