SODUS – Aaron A. Jahna, 13, passed away on Saturday (March 7, 2020) at his home in Sodus after a long battle with Leukemia.
A celebration of life will be held a date to be determined in the near future.
Memorials in his name can be made to either Golisano Children's Hospital, 150 Crittenden Blvd., Rochester, NY 14642 or , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Aaron was born on July 22, 2006 in Geneva, N.Y. the son of Yolonda Lawton Principio and James Jahna. He loved fishing and video games especially Pokemon Go. He loved spending time with his Uncle Don.
Aaron is survived by his mother, Yolonda (James Allen) Principio of Sodus; father, James Jahna; two sisters Alexis Lawton and Abigail Smith of Sodus; his special uncle, Donald Jahna of Seneca Castle; grandparents Sharon Lawton of Penn Yan, James( Anita) Jahna of Geneva and Lillie Plate of Auburn; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020