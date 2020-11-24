DUNDEE - Aaron C. Hall, 57, of Dundee, N.Y. passed away on one of his favorite days, "Opening Day of Deer Season" Saturday (November 21, 2020) in the comfort of his bedroom after a long brave battle with health issues.
There are no calling hours. Honoring his wishes there will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday (November 24) in Second Milo Cemetery with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating.
In lieu of flowers his request would be to plant a tree.
Aaron was born August 12, 1963 in Penn Yan, N.Y., one of 10 children of the late Charles L. and Daisy Mae (Randall) Hall. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1982. On August 23, 1986 on his parent's family farm on Chubb Hollow Rd., he married the former Cheryl A. Litteer.
Having been a welder, and a former employee of Seneca Food, he was the proud owner of 10 H Contracting, of Dundee, until he became disabled in 2010. Raised and formerly attended the Second Milo Baptist Church, former member of the Himrod Conservation Club; and a former dirt track racer in Dundee, in the number 10 H. He also enjoyed his former days as a member of the Newark Valley Garden Tractor Pulling Club. His greatest passions: being a gifted and accomplished wood carver; hunting, and fishing. He was so happy to have been able to fulfill his lifelong dream of hunting Moose in Alaska.
He is loved and will be missed by his wife of 34 years, Cheryl A. Hall at home; two sons Robert Charles Hall of Anchorage, Alaska and Daniel Aaron Hall of Dundee; a daughter Ashley Lynn Hall of Dundee; three grandsons Colten and Weston Hall, and Landon Cooke; a brother, Edward (Anne) Hall of Branchport; seven sisters Diana Parmelee of Penn Yan, Donna Marusarz of Elmira, N.Y., Ruthie Baker of Jamestown, N.Y., twins Susan (Dana) Gibson of Dundee and Sara (Paul) Hansen of Penn Yan, Rebecca (Randy) Johnson of Vonore, Tenn., Amy (Ken) Jerby of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and out-laws.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Jon A. Hall in 2006.
Arrangements entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee. Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com