WATERLOO/COSBY – Aaron O. Vreeland, (Jughead / Big Dick) age 91, of Cosby, formerly of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Saturday (July 25, 2020).
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
He was a long time truck driver hauling tandem trailers down New York's highways for many years for Howard Express from which he retired. He was also a combat veteran of the Korean War.
Aaron will be sadly missed by his son, Richard (Suzanne) of Cosby, Tenn.; daughter, Carol Farnsworth of Canandaigua, N.Y.; one grandson, Eric Farnsworth, of Canandaigua, N.Y.; two great-grandsons Joseph Thomas of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Gianni Wagner of Geneva, N.Y.; as well as several beloved nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Jean Vreeland; and grandson, Edward Wagner.
