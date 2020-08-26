1/
Abraham Van Hanegen
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abraham's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLIFTON SPRINGS - Abraham Van Hanegen, 81, died on Sunday (August 23, 2020) at home, with his wife and family by his side.

A private burial will be held in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

It is requested that memorial contributions be made to the Lipson Cancer Institute, 2 Coulter Road, Clifton Springs, N.Y. 14432 or the House of John 14 Spring Street Clifton Springs N.Y. 14432

Abe was born on May 10, 1939 in Newark, N.Y., the son of the late John and Elsie (VanCassell) Van Hanegen. He was a Navy Veteran serving during Vietnam. Abe enjoyed the outdoors and loved all of his pets over his lifetime. He enjoyed bowling, classic cars and attending classic car and antique shows.

Abe is survived by his wife of 34 years, Peg Van Hanegen of Clifton Springs; children Vicki (David) Manko of Canandaigua, John (Rebecca) Van Hanegen of Canandaigua, Leigh Anne (Mike) Wellman of Clifton Springs, Mary (Charles) Angelo of Shortsville, Dan (Ellen Jacobson) Hayden of Clifton Springs; several grandsons and great-grandchildren; sister, Sandie (Gary) Decker of Geneva; as well as many nieces and nephews

He was predeceased by his brothers Ray and Gerald; and his sister, Sylvia Hanagan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved