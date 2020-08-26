CLIFTON SPRINGS - Abraham Van Hanegen, 81, died on Sunday (August 23, 2020) at home, with his wife and family by his side.



A private burial will be held in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



It is requested that memorial contributions be made to the Lipson Cancer Institute, 2 Coulter Road, Clifton Springs, N.Y. 14432 or the House of John 14 Spring Street Clifton Springs N.Y. 14432



Abe was born on May 10, 1939 in Newark, N.Y., the son of the late John and Elsie (VanCassell) Van Hanegen. He was a Navy Veteran serving during Vietnam. Abe enjoyed the outdoors and loved all of his pets over his lifetime. He enjoyed bowling, classic cars and attending classic car and antique shows.



Abe is survived by his wife of 34 years, Peg Van Hanegen of Clifton Springs; children Vicki (David) Manko of Canandaigua, John (Rebecca) Van Hanegen of Canandaigua, Leigh Anne (Mike) Wellman of Clifton Springs, Mary (Charles) Angelo of Shortsville, Dan (Ellen Jacobson) Hayden of Clifton Springs; several grandsons and great-grandchildren; sister, Sandie (Gary) Decker of Geneva; as well as many nieces and nephews



He was predeceased by his brothers Ray and Gerald; and his sister, Sylvia Hanagan.

