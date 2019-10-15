Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
NEWARK – Ada B. Young, age 62, died on Friday (October 11, 2019) at Newark-Wayne Hospital.

Friends may call from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday (October 18) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m.. Private burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.

It is requested memorial donations be made to the Sands Cancer Center at Thompson Hospital 395 West St #101, Canandaigua, NY 14424.

Ada was born on March 27, 1957 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. the daughter of the late James and Pauline Stacy Young. Ada worked as a Line Leader at IEC in Newark. She enjoyed reading and playing Candy Crush. She had a passion for cooking.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Simmons of Rochester; grandchildren Derrik Simmons of Farmington, Hailey Simmons of Newark, Chaz Vanderwall of Palmyra, Andrew (Payton) Winner of Webster, and Sarah Jock; five great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters Ronald Young of Newark, Joy (Chuck) Wemes of Phelps, Paula Teeter of Newark, Sandi (Zander) Davis of Newark, James Jr. (Jan) Young of Newark, Bradley Young of Clifton Springs, Kathryn (Steve Pollot) Milton of Waterloo, Mark (Ardan) Young Sr. of Newark; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister, Rene "Lorena" Young.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
