Adam Wade Conger
1964 - 2020
LAUREL, Md. – Adam Wade Conger 1964 – 2020

Adam W. Conger, 56 of Laurel, Md passed away at his home on Wednesday (August 12, 2020) after a short battle with cancer.

Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday (August 17) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. Facial coverings or masks are required . A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Number Nine Cemetery, 4414 #9 Rd., Stanley, NY, with Military Honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Adam was born in Geneva, N.Y. on April 1, 1964, the son of Millerd "Bud" and Joyce (Smith) Conger of Branchport. He attended Hammondsport High School and graduated from Utica Diesel Mechanical School, Utica, N.Y.

Adam served with 3 different branches of the Military, beginning at age 17. He was working at the Patuxent Wildlife Research Refuge in Laurel, Md., through the Wounded Warriors Program at the time of his passing.

Adam is survived by his wife, Joan (Morse) Conger of Laurel, Md.; one step-son, Bradley (Allison) Burd; and three step-grandchildren of Mo.; five brothers Conrad (Arlene) of S.C., Napoleon, Bud M. and Zachery of Mo., and Enoch (Liz) of Prattsburg; two sisters Julie Conger of Branchport and Nellie (Bryan) Mitchell of Ohio; two sisters-in-law Linda (Roger) Kimball and Arlene (Conrad) Conger; three brothers-in-law Michael Howe, Lynn (Carol) Morse and James Brock; and several nieces and nephews.

Adam was predeceased by his mother, Joyce; and sister, Babette Howe.

Adam will always be remembered for his quick wit and quiet demeanor. He loved "Living the Dream".

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
