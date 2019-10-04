|
GORHAM – Adelaide M. Hershey, age 98, passed away September 28, 2019 at the Seneca County Nursing Home.
Friends and family are invited to call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (October 19) from at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham, N.Y. A Memorial Service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Gorham Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gorham Methodist Church, P.O. Box 225, Gorham, NY 14461; or to NY Steam Engine Association, 3349 Gehan Road, Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Adelaide Margaret Hall was born on August 9, 1921. She was the only daughter of the late Harry A. Hall and Wilhelmine C. Brown Hall. Adelaide married Harry "Jake" Hershey in 1940 and lived her entire life in Gorham. She worked for many years in the cafeteria at the Gorham School and also worked on the line at Comstock's in Gorham.
Adelaide was a long time member of the N.Y. Steam Engine Association, where she could be found at the front gate to greet you, or out on the dance floor dancing to the Band. Adelaide loved to travel. She loved to spend her time swimming at the YMCA and attended church faithfully at the Gorham Methodist Church. Adelaide loved going to Red Wings games and could always be found at the local school baseball field watching her grandsons and great-grandson play. She loved to spend time with her family and the many friends she made over the years.
Adelaide is survived by her only son, Daniel Hershey; three grandsons Stephen (Sandra) Hershey, David (Amanda) Hershey and Christopher (Stephanie Bode) Hershey; and five great-grandchildren Jake (Lynn Voll) Hershey, Madison (Trevor) Black, Anna Hershey, Brianna Hershey and Carter Coston.
Adelaide is predeceased by her husband, Harry "Jake" Hershey; daughter-in-law, Barbara Hershey; and great-grandson, Ethan Hershey.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019