SENECA FALLS – Adolph L. Belke, 89 of Courtney Drive, Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday (July 20, 2020) at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Fruday (July 24) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls. Those attending calling hours must wear a mask and a limited amount of people will be allowed in at a time.
Adolph's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend James Fennessy Pastor, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (July 25) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls. A mask must be worn to the Mass with a limited number of 166 people. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
If desired, contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Statue Restoration, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Adolph was born in Lemonweir, Wis. on December 12, 1930 the son of the late George and Lydia (Milter) Belke. He had resided in Seneca Falls since 1986, having previously resided in Hartford, Wis. and Morton, Ill. He had served in the U.S. Navy and was a retiree from Libby's and Seneca Foods, Geneva, N.Y. Adolph was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls and had helped with "Meals on Wheels" over the years. What his family and friends will always remember about Adolph was his gift of being a great storyteller.
He is survived by four daughters Lynda (Sonny Schaeffer) Belke of Hartford, Wis., Cynthia Wayne of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Marianne (Joseph) Piscitelli of Seneca Falls, N.Y., and Michelle (John) Russo of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two sons A. Jonathon (Heana) Belke of England and Jay (Andrea) Belke of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; his grandchildren Rebekah (Chris) Weed, David (Michele) Diener II, Aaron (Emily) Diener, Robert and Angela Wayne, Maria (Aaron) Thomas, Michael Piscitelli, Paul and Patrick Russo, and Henry and Daisy Belke; his great-grandchildren Shelby Diener, Christopher and Mackenzie Weed, Ashton and Harper Diener, Mallory and Robert William Wayne; his sister-in-law, Suzanne (John) Smentowski of Elgin, Ill.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents; Adolph was predeceased by his wife, Judith A. Belke, who died March 30, 2005; one brother, Carl Belke; one sister, Helen Cabino; and his son-in-law, Robert Wayne, who died June 13, 2020.
