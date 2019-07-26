Home

Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-2125
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Adrian V. "Popi" Quinones


1932 - 2019
Adrian V. "Popi" Quinones Obituary
LYONS–Adrian V. Quinones "Popi," died Friday (July 19), at the age of 87.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday (August 3) at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. Services will follow at 12 noon, at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Heart or .

Popi was born in Mariaco, Puerto Rico February 1, 1932 son of Manual and Eduvigues Vargas Quinones. He had worked for Newark Wayne Hospital over 25 years and in his earlier years worked at Jackson & Perkins. He attended St. Michael's in Newark, and was a usher.

Survived by four children Adrian (Debbie) Quinones, Myrna McMillon, Sulma (Larry) Foulk, and Evelyn Card; five grandchildren Kevin, Daniel, Melana, Dominic, and Angelo; one great-grandson, Nikko.

He was predeceased by his wife, Matilde (May 21, 2013)

visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 26 to July 28, 2019
