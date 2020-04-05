Home

Agnes Dickens


1917 - 2020
Agnes Dickens Obituary
SAVANNAH - Agnes Dickens, age 102, passed away March 30th, 2020.

There will be a private service at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in her memory to: Clyde Public Library, 204 Glasgow St. Clyde, NY 14433 or to Sharon M. Pepper Wish Upon a Star Program, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, 305 Parrish St., Canandaigua, NY 14424.

Born on October 26th, 1917, she was devoted and loving mother who enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening, but more than anything, time with her children and grandchildren were among her favorite moments.

Agnes is survived by daughters Nan (Dudley) Carlson and Gail (John) Parrinello; sons Ken (Joanne) Dickens and Rod (Ann) Dickens; several grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Charles.

We thank the staff at M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center for the compassionate care of Agnes over the last two years.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2020
