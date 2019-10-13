Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The Spa Apartments Chaple
Agnes E. Herendeen


1924 - 2019
Agnes E. Herendeen Obituary
Agnes E. Herendeen passed away October 2, 2019.

A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 2, 2019 at The Spa Apartments Chaple.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Townes YMCA, 280 Wolf Pack Run, Deltona, FL 32725.

She was born July 14, 1924. Agnes was a very loving person who enjoyed nature, flowers, crafts, birds, reading and especially her family.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Edward L Herendeen; sons Jerald Malloy and David (Karen) Malloy; step-children Kathleen (Ralph) Whittaker, Deborah Pessini, and William Herendeen; sister, Dorothy Kalina (Carrie); brother, Arthur (Dolores) Finewood; sister-in-law, Betty Finewood. She is also loved by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Agnes was predeceased by her sisters Virginia and Jolleen; brothers Raymond, Phillip and Richard.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
