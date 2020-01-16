Home

Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
Alan C. Huestis


1941 - 2020
Alan C. Huestis Obituary
LYONS – Alan C. Huestis, 78, passed away Monday (January 13, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday (January 22) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. Lyons. Burial will be in Lock Berlin Cemetery.

Alan was born May 17, 1941 in Troy, N.Y. He was a veteran of the Navy from 1959 to 1961. He was a master gardener, and a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Alan is survived by his children Andrea (Rory) Laman of Va., Bethany (Daniel) Baril of Va., Janette (Rudy) Schreider of Colo., Monique (Todd) Nortier of N.C., Pierre (Aylwyn) Pelletreau of Holland, N.Y.; 13 grandchildren; sister, Helen (Bill) Osbourne of Fairport; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Linda, in 2015.

keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020
