PITTSFORD – Alan E. Withers died peacefully at the Highlands at Pittsford on December 18, 2019 at age 86.
In lieu of a funeral service, please send memorial contributions to the Highland Hospital Foundation in Al's name.
Al is survived by his wife, Lorraine; his son, Karl (Christine); granddaughter, Lindsay; grandson, Zachary; several nephews and nieces.
He is predeceased by his brother, Eugene.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019