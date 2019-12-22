Home

Alan E. Withers Obituary
PITTSFORD – Alan E. Withers died peacefully at the Highlands at Pittsford on December 18, 2019 at age 86.

In lieu of a funeral service, please send memorial contributions to the Highland Hospital Foundation in Al's name.

Al is survived by his wife, Lorraine; his son, Karl (Christine); granddaughter, Lindsay; grandson, Zachary; several nephews and nieces.

He is predeceased by his brother, Eugene.

To share a memory of Al or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019
