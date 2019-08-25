|
SENECA CASTLE – Alan Eugene Soper, at the age of 76, passed away on Thursday (August 22, 2019) at M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial in Whitney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Finger Lakes Animal Hospital, 5383 Thomas Rd., Canandaigua, NY 14424; or to Whitney Cemetery, 2855 Co. Rd. 4, Clifton Springs, NY 14432; or to a .
Alan was born on July 31, 1943, the third child of Leon G. and Camilla G. Soper. He was raised on the family farm east of Seneca Castle, N.Y.
Alan graduated from Phelps Central School in 1961, and from Auburn Community College in 1963, with an Associate Degree. Alan married his friend, the love of his life, a gift from GOD, Dona J. Nedrow, on June 20, 1976.
Alan was employed for over 27 years as a Farm Manager in the Field Research Unit at the N.Y. State Agricultural Experiment Station in Geneva. He also served as Town of Seneca Councilman, and as a member on the Zoning Board of Appeals. He also volunteered at the Whitney Cemetery Association as Vice-President.
Alan is survived by his brother, David; sister-in-law, Sharon Nedrow; brother-in-law, Kevin (Barbara) Nedrow; and several nieces; nephews; grand-nieces; and grand-nephews.
Alan was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dona on Jan. 1, 2015; his parents Leon and Camilla Soper; and his brother, Robert Soper.
Published in Finger Lakes Times on Aug. 25, 2019