STANLEY–Alan J. Goda, age 53, passed away quietly at home on Tuesday (July 30).
A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (August 6) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley-Hall-Gorham Ambulance, P.O. Box 57, Hall, NY 14463.
Alan was born February 10, 1966 in Kenmore, N.Y., the son of Ronald Goda and Donna Hale Goda. He graduated from Lyndonville Central School in 1985. Alan received a Degree of Associate in Occupational Studies, Electronic Technician from Alfred State College in 1987.
Alan married Dawn Austin on February 17, 1996 in Honeoye Falls, N.Y. He started his business, Austin Instrumentation of Ontario County, in 1998, and was still working.
Alan enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Oak Orchard River Bass Anglers. He enjoyed fixing up old trucks and tractors with his son. They worked together to restore his 1952 TO30 Massey-Ferguson tractor. Alan was actively involved in Boy Scout Gorham Troop 63.
Alan is survived by his wife of 23 years, Dawn M. Goda; one son, Alan John Goda, Jr.; his mother, Donna (William) Fox; his father, Ronald (Georgia Redding) Goda; one sister, Teresa (Brian) Payne; father and mother-in-law Claude (Arlene) Austin; sister-in-law, Pamela (Chris) Murray; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Austin; three nieces and five nephews Cora and Xander Payne, Bradley, John and Joseph Murray, and Natasha, Katrina and Dominic Austin; and several aunts; uncles; and cousins.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019