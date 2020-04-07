|
GENEVA - Alan J. Webb, age 60, of Geneva passed away on Friday (April 3, 2020) at home.
There will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family on a date, time and location to be announced. Burial will be in Seneca Number Nine Cemetery.
Alan was born on December 10, 1959 in Suitland, Md., the son of Richard and Jean Stivers Webb. He served in the US Army and was currently the Ontario County SSI Coordinator.
Alan was a Vendor at the Geneva Antique Co-Op, a volunteer at the Geneva Center of Concern and Toys for Tots, known as the Toy Man. He was also an avid Trivia Player, Captain of the Knights Templars.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Webb of Geneva; sons Eric Webb of Hill Airforce Base, Utah and Ryan Webb of Rochester; grandson, Ethan Webb; brother, Stephen (Jenny) Webb of Romulus; sister, Laura (James) Granger of Auburn; nephew, Christopher Granger.
Alan was predeceased by his father, Richard Webb
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020