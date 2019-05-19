Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan P. Olmstead. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





There will be no prior calling hours. Private services will be held at a later date with burial in Glenwood Cemetery.



Alan was born on April 29, 1953, in Geneva, the son of the late Everett and Marie Hefferon Olmstead. He was a life resident of Geneva, graduating from Geneva High School class of 1973 and at one time was employed for many years at Seneca Foods. Alan loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and swimming. Also playing cards and collecting anything old, especially old coins.



He is survived by his sister, Cindy (Bob) Warner of Grand Island, Fla.; brothers James (MaryJo) Olmstead of Huntersville, N.C., Marty (Anne) Olmstead of Penn Yan, and Chris Olmstead (Gary Flanigan) of Auburn; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Besides his parents, Alan was predeceased by a sister, Catherine Olmstead in 2016.



Arrangements are being handled by the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home.



For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; GENEVA- Alan P. Olmstead, 66, of Geneva passed away unexpectedly on Friday (May 17, 2019).There will be no prior calling hours. Private services will be held at a later date with burial in Glenwood Cemetery.Alan was born on April 29, 1953, in Geneva, the son of the late Everett and Marie Hefferon Olmstead. He was a life resident of Geneva, graduating from Geneva High School class of 1973 and at one time was employed for many years at Seneca Foods. Alan loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and swimming. Also playing cards and collecting anything old, especially old coins.He is survived by his sister, Cindy (Bob) Warner of Grand Island, Fla.; brothers James (MaryJo) Olmstead of Huntersville, N.C., Marty (Anne) Olmstead of Penn Yan, and Chris Olmstead (Gary Flanigan) of Auburn; several nieces, nephews and cousins.Besides his parents, Alan was predeceased by a sister, Catherine Olmstead in 2016.Arrangements are being handled by the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home.For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 19 to May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close