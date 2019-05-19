GENEVA- Alan P. Olmstead, 66, of Geneva passed away unexpectedly on Friday (May 17, 2019).
There will be no prior calling hours. Private services will be held at a later date with burial in Glenwood Cemetery.
Alan was born on April 29, 1953, in Geneva, the son of the late Everett and Marie Hefferon Olmstead. He was a life resident of Geneva, graduating from Geneva High School class of 1973 and at one time was employed for many years at Seneca Foods. Alan loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and swimming. Also playing cards and collecting anything old, especially old coins.
He is survived by his sister, Cindy (Bob) Warner of Grand Island, Fla.; brothers James (MaryJo) Olmstead of Huntersville, N.C., Marty (Anne) Olmstead of Penn Yan, and Chris Olmstead (Gary Flanigan) of Auburn; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Alan was predeceased by a sister, Catherine Olmstead in 2016.
Arrangements are being handled by the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 19 to May 21, 2019