Alan Robert Ditch, 49, of Lewisport, Ky., passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2019 in Hanover Township, Penn.
Services were at 10 a.m. on Saturday (September 7, 2019) at St. Columba Catholic Church with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation was held from 3 to 8 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. on Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport and at 9 a.m. on Saturday until service time at St. Columba Catholic Church.
He was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on July 14, 1970 to Larry and Sandra Ditch. Alan graduated from William Blount High School in Blount County, Tennessee. He attended Guitar Institute of Technology in Los Angeles, Calif. and Full Sail Sound Engineering School in Winter Park, Fla. Alan was a Monitor Engineer and Production Manager for John Berry, Monitor Engineer and Production manager for Blackhawk, Monitor Engineer for LFO, Monitor Engineer for Montgomery Gentry and current Monitor Engineer for Brantley Gilbert.
Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Angela Payne Ditch; children Whitney Marie, Logan Robert and Gabriel Alan; mother, Sandra Ditch of Geneva, N.Y.; father, Larry (Nora) Ditch of Ocala, Fla.; brothers, Greg Ditch and Andy Ditch of Geneva, N.Y.; mother-in-law, Charlotte Payne of Lewisport, Ky.; an aunt, Barb Neilsen of Greenbrae, Calif.; uncles Gary Neilsen of Geneva, N.Y. and Roger (Jeannie) Ditch of Windsor, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Rob Payne of Lewisport, Ky.; niece and nephew Raley Payne and Guy Payne of Lewisport, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Merchant and Ruth Neilsen; paternal grandparents Walter and Corrine Ditch; an uncle, Robert Neilsen; father-in-law, Bob Payne.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019