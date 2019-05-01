Guest Book View Sign Service Information Doran Funeral Home 4 East Bayard Street Seneca Falls , NY 13148 (315)-568-5700 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Doran Funeral Home 4 E. Bayard St Seneca Falls , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 PM St. Patrick's Church Seneca Falls , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Family and friends may call at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St, Seneca Falls, on Friday (May 3) from 4 to 7 p.m. Alan's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (May 4) at 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor, as celebrant.



If desired, contributions may be made in Alan's memory to the Rochester School for the Deaf, 1545 St. Paul St., Rochester, NY 14621.



Alan was born in Canandaigua, N.Y. on March 6, 1957, the son of Louis and Arlene LaDue Rossi. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, was a graduate of the Rochester School for the Deaf and had attended Monroe B.O.C.E.S.



Alan was an avid car enthusiast and was one of the finest antique auto restorers in the area. Many of the vehicles that Alan had a hand in restoring were featured on the Glidden Tour of fine automobiles, sponsored by AAA. For the last 21 years, Alan had been employed at Bill Cram in Seneca Falls. Prior to this, Al owned his own shop called Town Line Auto Body in Canandaigua N.Y. for nearly 20 years. He did full service collision work as well as restorations on antique and classic cars and trucks. During the years he ran his own shop he was well known for doing not only high quality work, but a lot for others out of the goodness of his heart free of charge, from putting air into kids bike tires to helping local car enthusiasts and race car drivers/owners build and repair their cars in his shop often at little or no charge. Al taught and inspired several family members his skilled trade, who now teach them to others. His legacy will live on. Alan should be remembered as a person with a kind loving heart who always helped others and his passing leaves a large void in many lives. He was very loved and will be sorely missed.



He is survived by his wife and best friend, Lore Leone Rossi of Seneca Falls, whom he married on August 30, 1997; his mother, Arlene LaDue Rossi of Canandaigua, N.Y.; sister, Dawn (Joe) Pappineau of Buffalo, N.Y.; three brothers Louis (Cindy) Rossi Jr. of Rochester, N.Y., Daryl (Anne) Rossi of Canandaigua, N.Y., Mark (Sandy) Rossi of Stanley, N.Y.; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Virginia and Thomas Leone of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two sisters-in-law Mary (Gary) Sawall of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Tina Rook of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews.



Alan was predeceased by his father, Louis Rossi, who died March 1, 2017.



Lore would like to request those attending Alan's calling hours and or funeral to wear the color purple in celebration of his life.



Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Alan at SENECA FALLS – Alan W. Rossi, 62, of Mynderse St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away, unexpectedly, on Sunday (April 28, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y., surrounded by his loving family.Family and friends may call at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St, Seneca Falls, on Friday (May 3) from 4 to 7 p.m. Alan's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (May 4) at 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor, as celebrant.If desired, contributions may be made in Alan's memory to the Rochester School for the Deaf, 1545 St. Paul St., Rochester, NY 14621.Alan was born in Canandaigua, N.Y. on March 6, 1957, the son of Louis and Arlene LaDue Rossi. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, was a graduate of the Rochester School for the Deaf and had attended Monroe B.O.C.E.S.Alan was an avid car enthusiast and was one of the finest antique auto restorers in the area. Many of the vehicles that Alan had a hand in restoring were featured on the Glidden Tour of fine automobiles, sponsored by AAA. For the last 21 years, Alan had been employed at Bill Cram in Seneca Falls. Prior to this, Al owned his own shop called Town Line Auto Body in Canandaigua N.Y. for nearly 20 years. He did full service collision work as well as restorations on antique and classic cars and trucks. During the years he ran his own shop he was well known for doing not only high quality work, but a lot for others out of the goodness of his heart free of charge, from putting air into kids bike tires to helping local car enthusiasts and race car drivers/owners build and repair their cars in his shop often at little or no charge. Al taught and inspired several family members his skilled trade, who now teach them to others. His legacy will live on. Alan should be remembered as a person with a kind loving heart who always helped others and his passing leaves a large void in many lives. He was very loved and will be sorely missed.He is survived by his wife and best friend, Lore Leone Rossi of Seneca Falls, whom he married on August 30, 1997; his mother, Arlene LaDue Rossi of Canandaigua, N.Y.; sister, Dawn (Joe) Pappineau of Buffalo, N.Y.; three brothers Louis (Cindy) Rossi Jr. of Rochester, N.Y., Daryl (Anne) Rossi of Canandaigua, N.Y., Mark (Sandy) Rossi of Stanley, N.Y.; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Virginia and Thomas Leone of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two sisters-in-law Mary (Gary) Sawall of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Tina Rook of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews.Alan was predeceased by his father, Louis Rossi, who died March 1, 2017.Lore would like to request those attending Alan's calling hours and or funeral to wear the color purple in celebration of his life.Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Alan at doranfuneralhome.com. Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 1 to May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close