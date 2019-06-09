WATERLOO–Alan W. Uerkvitz, 64, of 1976 E. River Rd., died Friday (June 7) at Pathway Home, Tyre, N.Y.
Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday (June 14) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.
The memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Rev. Anita Milne, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery,Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pathway Home, P. O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY, 13148.
Alan was born Nov. 8, 1954, the son of Carl Paul and Janet M.Huff Uerkvitz. He was a 1973 graduate of Waterloo Central School. Alan worked in the automotive industry most of his life. He was parts manager at Stenzel Chevy in Geneva, N.Y. and McCready Chevy Geo in Penn Yan, N.Y. Alan was a former member of First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo.
He is survived by sons Jason (Jamie) Uerkvitz of Waterloo, N.Y., and William Uerkvitz of Geneva, N.Y.; grandchildren Cherokee and Abigail Uerkvitz, Michaela and Faith Jensen, Zach and Chase Uerkvitz; siblings Linda Darling of Waterloo, N.Y., and Robert (Linda Sue) Uerkvitz of Rochester, N.Y.; uncle, David Uerkvitz of Taichung,Taiwan; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; many friends in W.V.
Alan was predeceased by his parents; siblings Donald and James Uerkvitz; brother-in law, Roger Darling; and sister-in-law, Cyndee Uerkvitz.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 9 to June 11, 2019