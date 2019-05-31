Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert A. Capacci. View Sign Service Information Doran Funeral Home 4 East Bayard Street Seneca Falls , NY 13148 (315)-568-5700 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Doran Funeral Home 4 East Bayard Street Seneca Falls , NY 13148 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Church Seneca Falls , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SENECA FALLS–Albert A. Capacci, 94, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Tuesday (May 28) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y. surrounded by his family and friends.



Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, (June 2) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls.



Al's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday (June 3) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls by Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls with military honors.



If desired, contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus, Council #222, c/o Andy Cornwell, 46 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165 or St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165.



Al was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on August 13, 1924 the son of the late Giovanni and Letizia Sandroni Capacci. He was a lifelong resident of Seneca Falls and a graduate of St. Lawrence University, Canton, N.Y. where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree. He served as a



Al was an active member of St. Patrick's Parish, lending his help to many of the St. Patrick's functions, including Parish Council, Stewardship Program, Lottery Ticket Committee, and Bingo and Festival Committees. He served as County Supervisor from 1972-1991 with 19 years of service, being elected ten times. He was Chairman of the County Board of Supervisors in 1985-1986 and he served as a member of the Seneca Falls Planning Board. Al had been a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #222 since 1951, serving as a 4th Degree Member, Past Faithful Navigator, Past Grand Knight, and Bingo Chairman. Al and his late wife, Margaret, volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 35 years. He served 35 years with the Cancer Community and Business Crusade Volunteers. He was involved with the CROP Walk as both a worker and committee volunteer. Al was a past member of the Seneca Falls American Legion. He served on the Seven County Planning Committee, was Chairman of the Western Finger Lakes Solid Waste Committee, was Chairman of the Softball Commission for six years, and served on the Children's Playground Committee in Seneca Falls, Romulus and Waterloo.



He is survived by his seven children George (Kathleen) Capacci, of Washougal Wash., Mary Suffredini, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Kathryn "Kitty" (Robert) Peterson, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Theresa (David) Clark of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Carol (Stuart Jr.) Wood, of Moravia, N.Y., Joseph (Shelley) Capacci, of Seneca Falls, N.Y.;, and James (Alice) Capacci of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; his grandchildren Christina (Furman) Capacci-Daniel, Natalie (Matt Jones) Capacci, Anna (Brendan Balliet) Capacci, Andrew (Julia) Capacci, Timothy (Maryjo) Suffredini, Rebecca (Nathan) Spano, Marie (Kim Phelps) Peterson, Patricia (Nicholas Anderson) Clark, Colleen (Wayne) Weibel, Gregory (Heather) Wood, Nicholas Capacci, Sarah Capacci, Hannah Capacci, and Elizabeth Capacci; his great-grandchildren Alexandra and Miles Jones, Otto Balliet, Stephan Becker, Evangaline Suffredini, Cyrus Spano, Emma Phelps, Jack Anderson, Tyler and Brady Wood, and Jacqlyn Weibel. Al's extended family also includes several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents; Al was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (Crelly) Capacci, who died December 20, 1996; four sisters and their spouses Anna Bonkowski, Mary Waters, Aida Landenberger, and Marguerite Capacci; and three brothers and their spouses Adolphe, John, and Angelo "Pat" Capacci; as well as his son-in-law, Mark Suffredini.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Terry Nedza for her many years of caring and compassion for Albert.



