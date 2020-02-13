|
GENEVA – Albert A. Colizzi, 84 of Geneva, passed away on Tuesday (February 11, 2020) at the Geneva Living Center North.
Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (February 16) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.
Prayer Services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday (February 17) in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen's Church.
Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions, may be made to St. Francis/St. Stephen's School Education Fund.
Al was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Albert V. and Anna Davoli Colizzi. He was a graduate of DeSales High School and served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He started his career in furniture working for Franklin Furniture and later Colizzi Brothers Furniture. He was a designer, Manufacturer and Sales rep for Schweiger Industries and later owned and operated D & R Furniture, which later became Ashley Furniture. Al was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Geneva Country Club. He loved to cook and entertain his family and friends. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
He is survived by his sons James (Deborah Fleming) Colizzi, and Chris (Rebecca) Colizzi all of Geneva; his daughter, Karen Noonan of Geneva; his sister, Bonnie (John) Robbins of Geneva; and his brother, Richard (Nancy) Colizzi of Geneva; three grandchildren Katie Bay, Michael Colizzi and Anna Sheppard; five great-grandchildren Annabella, Aubrey, Lilly, Addie and Richelle; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia; and his son-in-law, John Noonan.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Living Center North, first floor, for their wonderful care and kindness shown to Al during his stay there.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020