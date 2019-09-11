|
|
PENN YAN - Albert C. North, 93, passed away Tuesday (September 3, 2019) in Tampa Florida.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 7:30 Friday (September 13) at Weldon Funeral Home where funeral service for Albert will be at 1 on Saturday (September 14) followed by burial in Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to a .
Albert was born September 5, 1925 the son of the late Ernest and Ethel Mae Yaw North.
He is survived by one son, Kevin (Cathy) North of Penn Yan; a daughter, Lori North of Tampa Florida; a granddaughter, Catrina North; a niece, Catrina North of California; and his beloved poodle, Mandy.
Albert was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn; son, Brian; four brothers Robert, Lloyd, Roy and Oliver.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019