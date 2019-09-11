Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Weldon Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Weldon Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert North
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert C. North


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert C. North Obituary
PENN YAN - Albert C. North, 93, passed away Tuesday (September 3, 2019) in Tampa Florida.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 7:30 Friday (September 13) at Weldon Funeral Home where funeral service for Albert will be at 1 on Saturday (September 14) followed by burial in Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be sent to a .

Albert was born September 5, 1925 the son of the late Ernest and Ethel Mae Yaw North.

He is survived by one son, Kevin (Cathy) North of Penn Yan; a daughter, Lori North of Tampa Florida; a granddaughter, Catrina North; a niece, Catrina North of California; and his beloved poodle, Mandy.

Albert was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn; son, Brian; four brothers Robert, Lloyd, Roy and Oliver.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.