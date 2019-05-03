NAPLES - Albert Charles Mann, Jr. "SaxMann" passed away Wednesday (May 1, 2019) at age 104.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, (May 3) at Baird-Moore Funeral Home, 154 S Main St., Naples with a Masonic Funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Church Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday (May 4) at Zion Lutheran Church, 20 S Dansville St., Cohocton, NY with burial immediately following at Rose Ridge Cemetery, Naples, NY.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or to a in Al's memory.
Al was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 28, 1915. Al was a World War II Navy Seabee (129th Naval Construction Battalion and Navy Band), an Eagle Scout, member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cohocton, N.Y. as well as a member of John Hodge Lodge 815, American Legion Post 810 and Naples Rotary. He and his wife owned the Naples Liquor Store from 1961-1995. Al will always be remembered for his love of family, music and community. He especially enjoyed playing his saxophone in various bands until into his 90s.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Frances; daughters Babette (Paul) Huber and Laura (Alan) Wixom; grandchildren Michael (Joanne) Schenk, Steven Huber and Courtney (Michael) Maltman; great-grandchildren Phillip (Stephany Diaz) Schenk, Christian, Blaise and Sedona Maltman and Addison Huber; great-great grandchild, Hayzel Schenk.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 3 to May 5, 2019