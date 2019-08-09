|
SENECA FALLS–Albert R. Corrado, 90, of Gravel Rd. Seneca Falls passed away peacefully on Tuesday (August 6, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital with his family and his priest by his side.
Funeral services will be Monday (August 12) at 11 a.m. at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls, with Fr. Mike Merritt from St. Patrick's Catholic Church officiating.
Interment will follow in Spring Brook Cemetery in Seneca Falls.
Please consider contributions to the in memory of Albert.
Al was born in Hazelton, Penn. and has been a resident of Seneca Falls since 1960. He retired from General Electric Company after 40 years of service being involved in the Purchasing and Accounting Deptments. Al was proud to have served in the United States Navy from 1946-49. While a big sports fan especially for the New York Yankees and Syracuse University, Al mostly enjoyed time with his family. He and his wife Marilyn (Standish) Corrado celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this past July.
Surviving besides his wife, Marilyn; is son, James (Catherine) Corrado of Penfield; and two grandchildren Kevin (Rebecca Spampinato) Corrado of Rochester and Amanda Corrado of Penfield; along with many nieces and nephews.
Al was predeceased by son, Jon Corrado in June of 1977; and also nine siblings.
