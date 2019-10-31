|
|
GENEVA – Albert Rodrigues Pontes, 79, of Geneva, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his children.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday (November 8) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. A Celebration of his life will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. The Rev. W. James Gerling will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ontario Yates Hospice through University of Rochester Home Care. www.urmc.rochester,edu/homecare and click on "Giving" or by mail to UR Medicine Home Care Foundation Inc. 2180 Empire Blvd., Webster, NY 14580.
To designate your gift to a specific program at UR Medicine Home Care, or to make your gift in honor or in memory of someone special, please indicate this on the memo line. Donations may also be made toward cancer research.
Born in Saint Michael, Azores Portugal on September 29, 1940, Al arrived in American via Ellis Island at the age of seven. He and his family chose to begin their American journey in Fall River, Mass. Upon graduating high school, Al was accepted for admission to M. I. T. but elected to marry his first and only love, Pauline, and enter into the working world. He started his career with S. S. Kresge at 16 years of age and quickly flourished to become the youngest manager, at age 23, and longest tenured manage to date, in its corporate history. S. S. Kresge evolved to be named Kmart and in 1984 Al and his family relocated to Geneva, N.Y. Upon retirement he had accumulated 50 years of service. Despite multiple transfer throughout his career, Al and Pauline always considered Geneva to be home.
Al was a beloved son, amazing brother, faithful husband and devoted father who deeply loved his entire family. To his friends and work associates, he was widely regarded as loyal, honest and valued as a mentor. Outgoing and personable, he enjoyed playing golf and loved sports. A lifelong New England supporter, he rarely missed any games the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, or New England Patriots participated in. His favorite players to watch, however, were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funny and animated, Al seemed to command a room. He could often be found holding court, telling jokes or sharing stories of family and friends. Al would do anything for a friend and cherished his close friendships, some becoming as close as family. He was forever grateful for those relationships. We are all blessed to have had him touch our lives.
Al is survived by his sons Albert M. (Gwen Frost) Pontes of Geneva and Daniel (Kristin) Pontes of Geneva; his daughter, Lisa Pulver of Geneva; brother, Joseph (Joyce) Pontes of Dartmouth Mass.; and his sister, Mary (James) Heyworth of Swansea, Mass.; grandchildren Jessica (Chris Fonseca) Pontes, Michael and Kaitlyn Pulver, Grace and Lawson Pontes; three great-grandchildren Aiden, Christopher and Bravin; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife, Pauline; son-in-law, Dale Pulver; grandson, Justin; and brother, Luiz Pontes.
Al and family are appreciative of the wonderful care and guidance that was received through Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla. and the Ontario Yates Hospice during his illness.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019