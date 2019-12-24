Home

Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Alberta J. Fisher

NEWARK – Alberta J. Fisher, 71, passed away on Friday (December 20, 2019) at the Demay Living Center.

Please join the family for Alberta's memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday (December 28) at New Life Assembly of God Church, RT 31, Lyons, New York 14489. Private burial in Fairville Cemetery.

In memory of Alberta, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Demay Living Center, Activities Department, 100 Sunset Drive, Newark, NY 14513.

Alberta was born the daughter of the late Chester and Sarah (VanDeVelde) Fisher on Friday (September 10, 1948) in Newark, N.Y. Alberta enjoyed music and great food. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Alberta will be remembered by her sisters Betty DeWolf and June Shultz; many nieces and nephews; all her friends and staff at the Finger Lakes DDSO.

Alberta was predeceased by her brothers David and Albert Fisher.

www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
