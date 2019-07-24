Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alex Abbott


1969 - 2019
Alex Abbott Obituary
NEWARK–Alex Abbott, 50, passed away suddenly on Sunday (July 21) in Auburn, N.Y.

Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, (July 26) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark.

Services will be held at convenience of the family.

In memory of Alex, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.

Alex was born the son of Robert and Carolyn (Bauernfeind) Abbott on Tuesday, January 21, 1969 in Buffalo, N.Y. He attended Red Creek High School graduating in the class of 1987. As a machinist, Alex worked for RDS Specialties, Inc, in Webster for over 20 years. Alex had a radiant smile that showed his love for people and animals alike. He enjoyed playing his guitar, golf and fishing. Above all, Alex loved spending time with family and friends and especially his two granddaughters.

Alex will be remembered by his wife, Deborah (Jardin) Abbott; parents Richard and Carolyn Rank; daughters Jessica VanFleet and her significant other Cruz Johnson and Christine VanFleet and her significant other Kyle Goldthwait; granddaughters Sophia and Layla.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 24 to July 26, 2019
