GENEVA- Alex Andres Martinez Vazquez, 48, passed away peacefully on Sun. (March 17, 2019) at home.
|
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Fri. (March 22), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC 28 Genesee St. Geneva. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Alex was born on Sept. 17, 1970, in Puerto Rico and was the son of the late Andres and Consuelo (Vazquez) Martinez. He worked as a mechanic at Zotos International in Geneva. Alex was a great cook who enjoyed grilling. He loved Corona and the New York Yankees.
He is survived by the love of his life, Aracelis Adorno of Geneva; son, Alex Martinez of Geneva; daughter, Melany Martinez of Fla.; step-daughter, Giselle Reyes of Geneva; brothers Javier Martinez of Geneva and Andres Martinez of Puerto Rico; sister, Lisette Arroyo of Puerto Rico; grandchild, Yandel Alex Jr. Rivera.; many friends and cousins.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com.
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019